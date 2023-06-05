Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Formation Flying in the Sky over Oklahoma [Image 6 of 8]

    Formation Flying in the Sky over Oklahoma

    VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    71st Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Pilots from the 71st Flying Training Wing practice formation flying for their continuation training June 8, 2023, in the sky over Oklahoma. Instructor pilots conduct continuation training regularly in order to keep their instructor rating and hone their flying fundamentals. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

