Formation Flying in the Sky over Oklahoma

Capt. Jack Nordell, an instructor pilot assigned to the 25th Flying Training Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak, aerial combat cameraman craftsman assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, prepare to land a T-38C Talon aircraft at Vance Air Force base, Oklahoma, June 8, 2023. Instructor pilots conduct continuation training regularly in order to keep their instructor rating and hone their flying fundamentals. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

