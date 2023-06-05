Marines with 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division hold Change of Command Ceremony.

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Christopher O'Melia, right, the incoming commanding officer of 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, receives the battalion’s colors from Lt. Col. George Flynn III, the outgoing commanding officer during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 8, 2023. The ceremony represented the transfer of command, from Flynn to O'Melia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Keegan Jones)

