    Marines with 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division hold Change of Command Ceremony. [Image 3 of 6]

    Marines with 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division hold Change of Command Ceremony.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Keegan Jones 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. George Flynn III, left, outgoing commanding officer of 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Lt. Col. Christopher O'Melia, the incoming commanding officer await to receive the battalion’s colors during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 8, 2023. The ceremony represented the transfer of command, from Flynn to O'Melia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Keegan Jones)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 12:15
    Photo ID: 7849622
    VIRIN: 230608-M-EX118-1263
    Resolution: 4789x3193
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

