Marines with 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division hold Change of Command Ceremony.

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division place themselves into formation during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 8, 2023. The ceremony represented the transfer of command, from U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. George Flynn III to Lt. Col. Christopher O'Melia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Keegan Jones)

