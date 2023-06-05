CPL Matthew Solis, a pharmacy technician with 156th Information Operations Battalion, 56th Theater Information Operations Group playing with Joint Base Lewis-McChord Football Club. (Courtesy Photo)
Guardsman takes his shot with All-Army Soccer Team
