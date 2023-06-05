Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads hosts Battle of Midway Commemoration [Image 1 of 2]

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads hosts Battle of Midway Commemoration

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada 

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads

    230607-N-UA321-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (May 7, 2023) Laura Orr, Director of Education with the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, addresses the audience during the U.S. Fleet Forces Command Multi-Cultural Heritage Committee's Battle of Midway Commemoration held at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Headquarters Annex. Orr highlighted the events from the Battle of Midway and firsthand accounts from those who fought in the war. (U.S. Navy photo by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    WWII
    Battle of Midway
    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads

