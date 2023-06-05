U.S. Airmen with the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard, arrive at Lechfeld Air Base in Bavaria, Germany, on a C-130J Hercules aircraft assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, June 6, 2023 in preparation for exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23). Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 11:49 Photo ID: 7849581 VIRIN: 230606-Z-AY311-1211 Resolution: 3000x2006 Size: 4.19 MB Location: LECHFELD AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023 [Image 32 of 32], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.