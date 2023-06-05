Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023 [Image 32 of 32]

    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023

    LECHFELD AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    124th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard, arrive at Lechfeld Air Base in Bavaria, Germany, on a C-130J Hercules aircraft assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, June 6, 2023 in preparation for exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23). Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 11:49
    Photo ID: 7849581
    VIRIN: 230606-Z-AY311-1211
    Resolution: 3000x2006
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: LECHFELD AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023 [Image 32 of 32], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023
    Idaho Air National Guard arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    National Guard
    Idaho National Guard
    AD23
    German Air Defender 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT