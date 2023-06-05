Colonel Driscoll retires after over 37 years of military service

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Driscoll, commander of the 102nd Medical Group, is presented the folded flag by members of the 102nd Medical Group in a ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 3, 2023. One member from each rank Driscoll held in his 37 years of military service passed the folded flag. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

