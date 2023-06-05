Colonel Driscoll retires after over 37 years of military service

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Driscoll, the commander of the 102nd Medical Group, officially retires in a ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 3, 2023. Driscoll took command of the 102nd Medical Group in August 2020 and was responsible for the health and welfare of all members assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

