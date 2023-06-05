Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint SOF conduct low altitude training over MacDill [Image 4 of 4]

    Joint SOF conduct low altitude training over MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130J Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, flies over MacDill AFB during a low altitude training mission, June 8, 2023. The C-130 took off from MacDill to provide airlift support during a joint airborne jump training exercise that included members assigned to the U.S. Special Operations Command, Central and Joint Communications Support Element. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 10:27
    Photo ID: 7849275
    VIRIN: 230608-F-IA158-1307
    Resolution: 7170x4780
    Size: 6.7 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    parachute
    special operations
    JCSE
    Airman Magazine
    USSOCOM
    SOCCENT

