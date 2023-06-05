Service members assigned to joint special operations forces parachute from a C-130J Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, during a low altitude training mission over MacDill AFB, Florida, June 8, 2023. The joint operations exercise included members assigned to the U.S. Special Operations Command, Special Operations Command Central and Joint Communications Support Element. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 10:27 Photo ID: 7849274 VIRIN: 230608-F-IA158-1184 Resolution: 6874x4583 Size: 15.86 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint SOF conduct low altitude training over MacDill [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.