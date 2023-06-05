A service member assigned to joint special operations forces parachutes during a low altitude training mission over MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 8, 2023. The joint operations exercise included members assigned to the U.S. Special Operations Command, Special Operations Command Central and Joint Communications Support Element. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 10:27 Photo ID: 7849272 VIRIN: 230608-F-IA158-1082 Resolution: 5598x3732 Size: 10.12 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint SOF conduct low altitude training over MacDill [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.