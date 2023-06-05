230607-N-AL206-1095 TROMSO, Norway (June 7, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) heave line to the pier while arriving in Tromso, Norway, June 7, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 10:30 Photo ID: 7849268 VIRIN: 230607-N-AL206-1095 Resolution: 2955x2111 Size: 644.28 KB Location: TROMSO, NO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.