Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG

    TROMSO, NORWAY

    06.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230607-N-AL206-1095 TROMSO, Norway (June 7, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) heave line to the pier while arriving in Tromso, Norway, June 7, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 10:30
    Photo ID: 7849268
    VIRIN: 230607-N-AL206-1095
    Resolution: 2955x2111
    Size: 644.28 KB
    Location: TROMSO, NO 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG
    USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG
    USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG
    USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12
    USS Thomas Hudner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT