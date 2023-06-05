USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG

230607-N-AL206-1007 NORWEGIAN SEA (June 7, 2023) Quartermaster 3rd Class Jeremy Williams stands lookout watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, June 7, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

Date Taken: 06.06.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023