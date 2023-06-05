USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

230607-N-LK647-1087 NORWEGIAN SEA (June 7, 2023) A view from the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) of civilian mariners preparing a cargo sliding pad-eye aboard the Henry J. Kaiser-class oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO-189) as the ships conduct a replenishment-at-sea June 7, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

Date Taken: 06.06.2023