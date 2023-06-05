Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 13 of 13]

    USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    06.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230607-N-LK647-1087 NORWEGIAN SEA (June 7, 2023) A view from the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) of civilian mariners preparing a cargo sliding pad-eye aboard the Henry J. Kaiser-class oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO-189) as the ships conduct a replenishment-at-sea June 7, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 10:13
    Photo ID: 7849253
    VIRIN: 230607-N-LK647-1087
    Resolution: 6714x4476
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: NORWEGIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

