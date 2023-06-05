Airmen practice marksmanship at MacDill AFB

U.S. Air Force Capt. Cameron Miller, 6th Security Forces Squadron operations officer, reloads an M18 pistol at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 8, 2023. The M18, the smaller counterpart to the M17 adopted under the Army’s Modular Handgun System contract, replaced the Beretta M9 series pistols, which had been in service since 1986. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

Date Taken: 06.08.2023
Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US