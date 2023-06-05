Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen practice marksmanship at MacDill AFB [Image 4 of 4]

    Airmen practice marksmanship at MacDill AFB

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Cameron Miller, 6th Security Forces Squadron operations officer, reloads an M18 pistol at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 8, 2023. The M18, the smaller counterpart to the M17 adopted under the Army’s Modular Handgun System contract, replaced the Beretta M9 series pistols, which had been in service since 1986. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen practice marksmanship at MacDill AFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MacDill
    Security Forces
    Marksmanship
    M18

