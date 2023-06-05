U.S. Air Force Capt. Alexander Andrejkovics, 6th Security Forces weapons and tactics officer, left, gives tips on handgun marksmanship to Capt. Cameron Miller, 6th SFS operations officer, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 8, 2023. Miller practiced drills with the handgun to prepare for a concealed carry course test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 10:09 Photo ID: 7849221 VIRIN: 230608-F-XY101-1007 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 6.05 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen practice marksmanship at MacDill AFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.