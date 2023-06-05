Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Fernando José López del Pozo IADC Visit [Image 41 of 41]

    General Fernando José López del Pozo IADC Visit

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership Welcomes General Fernando José López del Pozo, Director General de Política de Defensa, España and distinguished quests to the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., March 02, 2023. During the visit, the guest conducted an office call with IADC Leadership, received an IADC brief, and concluded the visit with a tour of the campus with. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 09:02
    Photo ID: 7848942
    VIRIN: 230302-F-VO743-1041
    Resolution: 5567x3130
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, General Fernando José López del Pozo IADC Visit [Image 41 of 41], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    General
    Spain
    IADC
    IADB

