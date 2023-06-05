General Fernando José López del Pozo IADC Visit

Inter-American Defense College Leadership Welcomes General Fernando José López del Pozo, Director General de Política de Defensa, España and distinguished quests to the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., March 02, 2023. During the visit, the guest conducted an office call with IADC Leadership, received an IADC brief, and concluded the visit with a tour of the campus with. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

