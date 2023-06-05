Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9 EBS flexes air-to-ground capabilities in historic first for BTF [Image 1 of 2]

    9 EBS flexes air-to-ground capabilities in historic first for BTF

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Josiah Brown 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Two B-1B Lancers fly overhead at Royal Air Force Fairford, United Kingdom, June 8, 2023. The B-1 Bombers traveled across multiple combatant commands, receiving refueling from U.S. forces and escorted by various coalition partners in U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 07:13
    Photo ID: 7848697
    VIRIN: 230608-F-LK778-1007
    Resolution: 3264x2172
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
    This work, 9 EBS flexes air-to-ground capabilities in historic first for BTF [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAFE
    USAFCENT
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 23-3

