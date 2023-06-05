230524-N-EX134-1012 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) hosted a visit from Capt. Kenneth Pickard, Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) commodore/Task Force 63 commander, while the ship was in drydock at the Palumbo Malta Shipyard, May 24. Pickard held an ‘All Hands’ meeting with the CIVMARs in the crew’s galley to provide information on new MSC initiatives. “I am here to give you information and address issues to make your lives better,” Pickard told the group. “Everything you do, you do it as a representation of the United States in Africa, and what you are doing out here is appreciated. Without Mariners, we don’t have a global Navy,” added Pickard.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 07:21 Photo ID: 7848680 VIRIN: 230524-N-EX134-1012 Resolution: 1870x1600 Size: 2.82 MB Location: MT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS HERSHEL “WOODY” WILLIAMS HOSTS MSCEURAF DURING MALTA MAINTENANCE PERIOD [Image 7 of 7], by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.