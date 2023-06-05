Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS HERSHEL “WOODY” WILLIAMS HOSTS MSCEURAF DURING MALTA MAINTENANCE PERIOD [Image 5 of 7]

    USS HERSHEL “WOODY” WILLIAMS HOSTS MSCEURAF DURING MALTA MAINTENANCE PERIOD

    MALTA

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Christina Johnson 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    230524-N-EX134-0010 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) hosted a visit from Capt. Kenneth Pickard, Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) commodore/Task Force 63 commander, while the ship was in drydock at the Palumbo Malta Shipyard, May 24. Pickard held an ‘All Hands’ meeting with the CIVMARs in the crew’s galley to provide information on new MSC initiatives. “I am here to give you information and address issues to make your lives better,” Pickard told the group. “Everything you do, you do it as a representation of the United States in Africa, and what you are doing out here is appreciated. Without Mariners, we don’t have a global Navy,” added Pickard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 07:21
    Photo ID: 7848679
    VIRIN: 230524-N-EX134-0010
    Resolution: 1315x1600
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: MT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS HERSHEL “WOODY” WILLIAMS HOSTS MSCEURAF DURING MALTA MAINTENANCE PERIOD [Image 7 of 7], by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS HERSHEL “WOODY” WILLIAMS HOSTS MSCEURAF DURING MALTA MAINTENANCE PERIOD
    USS HERSHEL “WOODY” WILLIAMS HOSTS MSCEURAF DURING MALTA MAINTENANCE PERIOD
    USS HERSHEL “WOODY” WILLIAMS HOSTS MSCEURAF DURING MALTA MAINTENANCE PERIOD
    USS HERSHEL “WOODY” WILLIAMS HOSTS MSCEURAF DURING MALTA MAINTENANCE PERIOD
    USS HERSHEL “WOODY” WILLIAMS HOSTS MSCEURAF DURING MALTA MAINTENANCE PERIOD
    USS HERSHEL “WOODY” WILLIAMS HOSTS MSCEURAF DURING MALTA MAINTENANCE PERIOD
    USS HERSHEL “WOODY” WILLIAMS HOSTS MSCEURAF DURING MALTA MAINTENANCE PERIOD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS HERSHEL &ldquo;WOODY&rdquo; WILLIAMS HOSTS MSCEURAF DURING MALTA MAINTENANCE PERIOD

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT