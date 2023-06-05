USS HERSHEL “WOODY” WILLIAMS HOSTS MSCEURAF DURING MALTA MAINTENANCE PERIOD

230524-N-EX134-1004 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) hosted a visit from Capt. Kenneth Pickard, Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) commodore/Task Force 63 commander, while the ship was in drydock at the Palumbo Malta Shipyard, May 24. Capt. Amy Lindahl, Hershel “Woody” Williams Blue Crew commanding officer (left) and Pickard listen to Capt. Joe Darlak, the ship’s MSC Master, as he explains the work that is being done on the ship while in drydock.

