230524-N-EX134-1006 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) hosted a visit from Capt. Kenneth Pickard, Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) commodore/Task Force 63 commander, while the ship was in drydock at the Palumbo Malta Shipyard, May 24. Pickard (left) speaks with Capt. Amy Lindahl, Hershel “Woody” Williams Blue Crew commanding officer (right) and Capt. Joe Darlak, the ship’s MSC Master, on the drydock Quarterdeck for the ship.
USS HERSHEL "WOODY" WILLIAMS HOSTS MSCEURAF DURING MALTA MAINTENANCE PERIOD
