230524-N-EX134-1006 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) hosted a visit from Capt. Kenneth Pickard, Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) commodore/Task Force 63 commander, while the ship was in drydock at the Palumbo Malta Shipyard, May 24. Pickard (left) speaks with Capt. Amy Lindahl, Hershel “Woody” Williams Blue Crew commanding officer (right) and Capt. Joe Darlak, the ship’s MSC Master, on the drydock Quarterdeck for the ship.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 07:21 Photo ID: 7848676 VIRIN: 230524-N-EX134-1006 Resolution: 1271x1600 Size: 1.76 MB Location: MT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS HERSHEL “WOODY” WILLIAMS HOSTS MSCEURAF DURING MALTA MAINTENANCE PERIOD [Image 7 of 7], by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.