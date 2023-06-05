Lt. Ben Scott, of the Royal Canadian Navy, is served during the "Sip to Shore" reception in Portland, Oregon as part of annual Rose Festival during Portland Fleet Week on June 8, 2023. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazda)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 05:33
|Photo ID:
|7848587
|VIRIN:
|230608-N-DK460-1157
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|672.55 KB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|4
