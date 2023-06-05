Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Banding of Protected Birds of Prey [Image 10 of 10]

    Banding of Protected Birds of Prey

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    06.05.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A volunteer with the Belgian non-profit Noctua counts unhatched kestrel falcon eggs during a banding and protected birds of prey nest checking event, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 05, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    This work, Banding of Protected Birds of Prey [Image 10 of 10], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

