Banding of Protected Birds of Prey

A volunteer with the Belgian non-profit Noctua counts unhatched kestrel falcon eggs during a banding and protected birds of prey nest checking event, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 05, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|06.05.2023
|06.09.2023 02:58
|7848303
|230605-A-BD610-1047
|6893x4595
|7.45 MB
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|5
|2
