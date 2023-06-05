Banding of Protected Birds of Prey

Thierry Votkenne, a volunteer with the Belgian non-profit Noctua applies an identification tag on an eyas, a baby kestrel falcon, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 05, 2023. Banding is a universal and indispensable technique for studying the movement, survival and behavior of birds. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

Date Taken: 06.05.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE