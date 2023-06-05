Thierry Votkenne, a volunteer with the Belgian non-profit Noctua applies an identification tag on an eyas, a baby kestrel falcon, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 05, 2023. Banding is a universal and indispensable technique for studying the movement, survival and behavior of birds. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 02:58
|Photo ID:
|7848302
|VIRIN:
|230605-A-BD610-1044
|Resolution:
|7502x5001
|Size:
|8.58 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Banding of Protected Birds of Prey [Image 10 of 10], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT