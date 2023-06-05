NSA Souda Bay Hosts Quarterly Menu Review Board

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 7, 2023) Chief Warrant Officer 3 Kelly Williams, food services officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, conducts a Quarterly Menu Review Board with Sailors assigned to NSA Souda Bay and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Keerat Singh, region program director, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, in the Minoan Taverna on June 7, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

