    NSA Souda Bay Hosts Quarterly Menu Review Board [Image 2 of 3]

    NSA Souda Bay Hosts Quarterly Menu Review Board

    GREECE

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 7, 2023) Chief Warrant Officer 3 Kelly Williams, food services officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, conducts a Quarterly Menu Review Board with Sailors assigned to NSA Souda Bay and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Keerat Singh, region program director, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, in the Minoan Taverna on June 7, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Hosts Quarterly Menu Review Board [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

