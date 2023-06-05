Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli's Medical Tour [Image 3 of 3]

    Tripoli's Medical Tour

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230605-N-IL330-2022 SAN DIEGO (June 5, 2023) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Nicholas Gilchrist, from Granbury, Texas, speaks to medical lab assistant students during a tour aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) June 5. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 23:02
    Photo ID: 7848090
    VIRIN: 230605-N-IL330-2022
    This work, Tripoli's Medical Tour [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    selected restricted availability
    amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

