230605-N-IL330-2053 SAN DIEGO (June 5, 2023) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Nicholas Gilchrist, from Granbury, Texas, gives medical lab assistant students a tour of the ship’s berthing aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) June 5. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2023 23:02
|Photo ID:
|7848089
|VIRIN:
|230605-N-IL330-2053
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tripoli's Medical Tour [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT