230605-N-ML799-1029 SAN DIEGO (June 5, 2023) – Seaman Dakota Powers, from Norwich, New York, conducts maintenance on an inflatable life-jacket in the vehicle stowage area aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 5. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2023 22:59
|Photo ID:
|7848085
|VIRIN:
|230605-N-ML799-1029
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Deck department maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
