Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deck department maintenance [Image 2 of 5]

    Deck department maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230605-N-ML799-1008 SAN DIEGO (June 5, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Nicolas Corbin, from Travelers Rest, South Carolina, paints a bulkhead in the hanger bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 5. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 22:59
    Photo ID: 7848084
    VIRIN: 230605-N-ML799-1008
    Resolution: 4662x3108
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deck department maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Deck department maintenance
    Deck department maintenance
    Deck department maintenance
    Deck department maintenance
    Deck department maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LHA
    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT