230605-N-ML799-1017 SAN DIEGO (June 5, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Zaira Marez, from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, tests a hose in the hanger bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 5. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2023 22:59 Photo ID: 7848083 VIRIN: 230605-N-ML799-1017 Resolution: 2833x4250 Size: 2.09 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deck department maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.