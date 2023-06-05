230601-N-ML799-2028 SAN DIEGO (June 1, 2023) – Seaman Adrea Bowen, from Kissimee, Florida, sands the hull of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|06.01.2023
|06.08.2023 22:54
|7848077
|230601-N-ML799-2028
|3305x4958
|2.38 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|1
This work, Tripoli preservation [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
