    Tripoli preservation [Image 4 of 4]

    Tripoli preservation

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230601-N-ML799-2028 SAN DIEGO (June 1, 2023) – Seaman Adrea Bowen, from Kissimee, Florida, sands the hull of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    This work, Tripoli preservation [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

