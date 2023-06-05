230608-N-WM182-1053 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 8, 2023) U.S. Navy Machinist's Mate 1st Class Janelle Menzel, from Camden, N.J., organizes grade sheets during an Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (ESWS) qualification board in the Chiefs Mess aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2023 16:59 Photo ID: 7847328 VIRIN: 230608-N-WM182-1053 Resolution: 4759x3173 Size: 2.8 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESWS Board Aboard Nimitz [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.