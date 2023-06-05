Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESWS Board Aboard Nimitz [Image 11 of 14]

    ESWS Board Aboard Nimitz

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230608-N-WM182-1039 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 8, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors participate in an Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (ESWS) qualification board in the Chiefs Mess aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 16:58
    Photo ID: 7847322
    VIRIN: 230608-N-WM182-1039
    Resolution: 5001x3334
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESWS Board Aboard Nimitz [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    underway
    carrier

