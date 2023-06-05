Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 14]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin McTaggart 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230608-N-DU622-1161 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 8, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor launches an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 16:58
    Photo ID: 7847315
    VIRIN: 230608-N-DU622-1161
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Aircraft Carrier
    Aviation

