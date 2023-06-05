230608-N-DU622-1161 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 8, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor launches an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2023 16:58 Photo ID: 7847315 VIRIN: 230608-N-DU622-1161 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 5.09 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.