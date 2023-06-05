Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EVENSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    Civilian and Department of Defense volunteers await patients at Innovative Readiness Training's Healthy Tennesseans event at Rhea Middle School in Evensville, Tenn., June 8, 2023. The IRT program provides an array of services to communities in need including civil engineering, medical, and cybersecurity missions while also serving the service members who volunteer for the missions by providing real-world training opportunity to enhance readiness. Healthy Tennesseans is a medical mission providing no-cost services to local residents needing optometry, medical, dental, behavioral health and other care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    TAGS

    healthcare
    community
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Healthy Tennesseans

