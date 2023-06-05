Stephen J. Plunkett, Director of Technology Transition for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Chief Technology Office (CTO), recently won the 2023 National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Vice Adm. Charles B. Martell-David Bushnell Award, which honors distinguished individuals who have made exceptional contributions in their field. Plunkett will receive his award at the NDIA’s Undersea Warfare Fall Conference to be held Sept. 18-20 in Groton, Connecticut.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2023 14:44 Photo ID: 7846727 VIRIN: 230523-N-XQ823-0006 Resolution: 750x1125 Size: 149.51 KB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Hometown: MIDDLETOWN, RI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NUWC Division Newport director of Technology Transition wins NDIA Martell-Bushnell Award, by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.