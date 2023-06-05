Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport director of Technology Transition wins NDIA Martell-Bushnell Award

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Stephen J. Plunkett, Director of Technology Transition for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Chief Technology Office (CTO), recently won the 2023 National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Vice Adm. Charles B. Martell-David Bushnell Award, which honors distinguished individuals who have made exceptional contributions in their field. Plunkett will receive his award at the NDIA’s Undersea Warfare Fall Conference to be held Sept. 18-20 in Groton, Connecticut.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Division Newport director of Technology Transition wins NDIA Martell-Bushnell Award, by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

