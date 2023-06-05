Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Lone Star [Image 2 of 2]

    Operation Lone Star

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Spc. Joe Cantu 

    Joint Task Force Lone Star

    ROMA, Texas—Soldiers from F Company use high tech gear to see into the night June 2, 2023 to detect, deter, and interdict trespassers from entering the US illegally. National Guardsmen from Texas, Florida, and Tennessee are deployed to the border in support of Operation Lone Star and work with law enforcement partners with the Department of Public Safety Troopers to secure the Texas – Mexico border.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 14:32
    Location: TX, US
    This work, Operation Lone Star [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Joe Cantu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Lone Star

