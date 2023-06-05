ROMA, Texas—Soldiers from F Company use high tech gear to see into the night June 2, 2023 to detect, deter, and interdict trespassers from entering the US illegally. National Guardsmen from Texas, Florida, and Tennessee are deployed to the border in support of Operation Lone Star and work with law enforcement partners with the Department of Public Safety Troopers to secure the Texas – Mexico border.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2023 14:32 Photo ID: 7846722 VIRIN: 230607-A-BP931-788 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 0 B Location: TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Lone Star [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Joe Cantu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.