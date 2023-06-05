Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fram demonstrates ‘pride’ to Mighty 97th Airmen [Image 4 of 5]

    Fram demonstrates ‘pride’ to Mighty 97th Airmen

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A Pride Month observance flier is displayed on a table during the keynote speaker event held at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 5, 2023. The event was held to showcase the stories and perspectives of U.S. Space Force Lt. Col Bree Fram, astronautical engineer, as one of the highest ranking, openly transgender officers in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins).

    representation
    AETC
    Pride Month
    97 AMW
    LGBTQ+
    Diversity Equity & Inclusion

