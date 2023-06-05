Fram demonstrates ‘pride’ to Mighty 97th Airmen

Members of the Altus Air Force Base LGBTQ+, Allies Pride Team, and 97th Air Mobility Wing leadership pose for a photo with U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Bree Fram, astronautical engineer, during a Pride Month event held on base, June 5, 2023. Currently, 6.1% of military service members identify as LGBTQ+. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins).
