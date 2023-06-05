BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Texas Army National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assist Department of Public Safety Troopers, observing and reporting illegal crossings, May, 2023. Operation Lone Star Soldiers work side-by-side with law enforcement brush team partners to prevent, deter, and interdict transnational illegal activity along the border.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2023 14:35
|Photo ID:
|7846667
|VIRIN:
|230505-A-BP931-261
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Operation Lone Star, by SPC Joe Cantu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
