Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Lone Star

    Operation Lone Star

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Spc. Joe Cantu 

    Joint Task Force Lone Star

    BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Texas Army National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assist Department of Public Safety Troopers, observing and reporting illegal crossings, May, 2023. Operation Lone Star Soldiers work side-by-side with law enforcement brush team partners to prevent, deter, and interdict transnational illegal activity along the border.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 14:35
    Photo ID: 7846667
    VIRIN: 230505-A-BP931-261
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 0 B
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Lone Star, by SPC Joe Cantu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT