C-130 Hercules from 165th Airlift Wing at Exercise Air Defender 2023

A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules, operated by the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia National Guard, departs from the runway preparation for exercise AIr Defender 2023 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Wunstorf, Germany, June 1, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

