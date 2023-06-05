Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FSS-run campground offers RV, tent sites [Image 2 of 2]

    FSS-run campground offers RV, tent sites

    BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    The 66th Force Support Squadron here operates a year-round family campground in Bedford, Massachusetts, for military-connected personnel. The location offers 73 recreational vehicle and 10 tent sites for active-duty service members, members of the National Guard or Reserve, military retirees or dependents, Department of Defense cardholders and their families.(U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    This work, FSS-run campground offers RV, tent sites [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    66th Force Support Squadron
    FamCamp

