Securing Yellow Ribbon Reintegration and Legal Services - Free Legal Aid Before Deploying for Army Reserve Soldiers and Families

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – 170 legal assistance actions valued over $25,000 were provided at no-cost to 220+ Army Reserve Soldiers and their families by U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command judge advocates, legal administrators, and paralegals during the 81st Readiness Division’s (RD) Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program (YRRP) in support of seven commands during their pre-deployment phase from April 14-16, 2023.

