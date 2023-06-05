Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Securing Yellow Ribbon Reintegration and Legal Services - Free Legal Aid Before Deploying for Army Reserve Soldiers and Families

    Securing Yellow Ribbon Reintegration and Legal Services - Free Legal Aid Before Deploying for Army Reserve Soldiers and Families

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Capt. Nancy Drapeza 

    U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. – 170 legal assistance actions valued over $25,000 were provided at no-cost to 220+ Army Reserve Soldiers and their families by U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command judge advocates, legal administrators, and paralegals during the 81st Readiness Division’s (RD) Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program (YRRP) in support of seven commands during their pre-deployment phase from April 14-16, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 11:52
    Photo ID: 7846177
    VIRIN: 230416-A-MF686-409
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 569.95 KB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Securing Yellow Ribbon Reintegration and Legal Services - Free Legal Aid Before Deploying for Army Reserve Soldiers and Families, by CPT Nancy Drapeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Securing Yellow Ribbon Reintegration and Legal Services - Free Legal Aid Before Deploying for Army Reserve Soldiers and Families

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    yellow ribbon
    legal assistance
    legal command
    jagcorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT