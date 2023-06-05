Jared Carroll, 66th Logistics Readiness Squadron assistant flight chief and Crashed, Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery chief for Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., left, receives instructions from Senior Master Sgt. Michael Land, 104th Fighter Wing CDDAR team chief, as members of the 104th Fighter Wing CDDAR team perform an aircraft recovery training at Hanscom AFB, May 24. The CDDAR program is designed to safely and effectively recover disabled or damaged aircraft after a mishap. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2023 11:51 Photo ID: 7846176 VIRIN: 230524-F-JW594-1106 Resolution: 5974x3975 Size: 12.55 MB Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CDDAR training held at Hanscom Air Force Base [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.