Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CDDAR training held at Hanscom Air Force Base [Image 1 of 2]

    CDDAR training held at Hanscom Air Force Base

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Jared Carroll, 66th Logistics Readiness Squadron assistant flight chief and Crashed, Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery chief for Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., left, receives instructions from Senior Master Sgt. Michael Land, 104th Fighter Wing CDDAR team chief, as members of the 104th Fighter Wing CDDAR team perform an aircraft recovery training at Hanscom AFB, May 24. The CDDAR program is designed to safely and effectively recover disabled or damaged aircraft after a mishap. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 11:51
    Photo ID: 7846176
    VIRIN: 230524-F-JW594-1106
    Resolution: 5974x3975
    Size: 12.55 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CDDAR training held at Hanscom Air Force Base [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CDDAR training held at Hanscom Air Force Base
    FSS-run campground offers RV, tent sites

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    66th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    CDDAR Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT