Academia de Guerra Aérea de Chile visits the IADC

Inter-American Defense College Leadership welcomed students and staff from the Chilean Academia de Guerra Aérea for a visit to the IADC Campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., April 11, 2023. During the visit, visitors participated in a class from Dr. Scott D. Tollefson from the William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies, received an IADC brief, and concluded the visit with a tour of the campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

