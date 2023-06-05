Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Academia de Guerra Aérea de Chile visits the IADC [Image 39 of 48]

    Academia de Guerra Aérea de Chile visits the IADC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership welcomed students and staff from the Chilean Academia de Guerra Aérea for a visit to the IADC Campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., April 11, 2023. During the visit, visitors participated in a class from Dr. Scott D. Tollefson from the William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies, received an IADC brief, and concluded the visit with a tour of the campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 11:29
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    interoperability
    USSOUTHCOM
    Chile
    Air Force
    OAS
    IADB

